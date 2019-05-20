Open Record: Call to action

May 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn explains how an investigation into the choking death of a young boy uncovered a potential gap in training for school employees. Jenna Sachs reveals why robocalls are so bad and how lawmakers are trying to get scammers to hang up. Plus, which co-worker would the Open Record team want to be stranded on a desert island with? Their answers might surprise you.

