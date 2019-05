× Police respond to report of shooting at Cheddar’s restaurant in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha on Monday night, May 20 responded to the Cheddar’s restaurant on 77th Street near 104th Avenue for a report of a shooting.

FOX6 News received numerous inquiries from concerned residents Monday night.

Kenosha police confirmed they were assisting Pleasant Prairie police.

We’re working to learn more — and this post will be updated.