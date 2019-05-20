We talk to a startup called Athena Security that is outfitting security camera systems with special software that can recognize guns, knives, violence and even slips and falls. The software notifies authorities that there is an issue potentially before the situation escalates so they can step in and take appropriate action.
Security camera artificial intelligence that detects guns
