Spring snow in Duluth, Minnesota won’t be around for long

DULUTH, Minn. — Parts of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin are blanketed with a fresh covering of snow.

The National Weather Service says it’s the latest May snowfall on record of more than an inch in Duluth. That city had 2.4 inches Sunday. The deepest spot was Poplar in Wisconsin where nearly 6 inches fell.

May 19th — Snow is accumulating here at NWS Duluth. We measured 0.4" at 10:00 am this morning. If you are getting measurable snow let us know how much has fallen at your location. Highway 53 is getting slushy and visibility is low so take it easy out there. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gBujepxMNM — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) May 19, 2019

WDIO-TV reports the snow made roads across the Northland slushy and wet, causing several accidents. There were also reports of power outages.

The snow will be gone quickly with temperatures around 60 Monday.

CRAZY snow in Duluth. It’s May 19!! pic.twitter.com/MOljL9QM6g — Joe Moore (@wxjoe) May 19, 2019