‘Truly amazing:’ Packers great Donald Driver celebrates school’s victory in Goodwill donation challenge

WEST BEND -- A West Bend school had a special visitor on Monday, May 20 -- after winning first place in a Goodwill donation challenge. Super Bowl champion Donald Driver stopped by Holy Angels Catholic School.

The message Driver shared with the students is that it is all about giving back. That is just what the 250 students at Holy Angels did -- collecting more than 50,000 donations.

"They get a reward for it -- and that's Donald Driver's appearance," said Pat Boelter of Goodwill Industries.

Holy Angels finished first out of 685 schools as part of the Goodwill Pack'er Up donation challenge.

"It's truly amazing to see 250 kids in the community come together and touch people's lives," Driver said.

Driver has been part of the challenge since it started. He said it's all about giving back. Driver shared that message with the students -- and donated a signed helmet and several anti-bullying books to the school.

"I think these kids are going to understand that they are going to make mistakes in their life and it's going to be a lesson they have to learn," Driver said.

There was no doubt the students heard Driver's message loud and clear.

"I learned that you have to give back to everyone and always be kind to people," said Olivia, a Holy Angels student.

Packers pride filled the assembly -- as students enjoyed the ultimate prize.

Overall, the participating schools collected nearly one million items -- all to be donated to Goodwill.

West Bend officials also proclaimed Monday, May 20 Donald Driver Day in the city.