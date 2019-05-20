Wedding attire tips: Show up to your next wedding appropriately dressed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ever get a wedding invitation and not sure what the dress code really means? Liz Kores with Macy's joins Real Milwaukee to sure you show up at your next wedding appropriately dressed.

GENERAL TIPS:

1. Don't wear white (or off-white or cream or anything that could look like white in photos) to a wedding unless guests were told explicitly to wear white.

2. You can wear black to a wedding, but try to brighten it up with colorful accessories or bold jewelry. Black is more appropriate for evening weddings or formal dress codes. It's less appropriate for casual weddings, day weddings or farm/beach/garden weddings.

3. Try to avoid wearing the same color as the bridesmaids - if you don`t know what they`re wearing, a safe bet is to wear a dress with a pattern or print, such as a floral.

LOOK #1 - Formal, Black Tie, Black Tie Optional

• DRESS: Orange Watercolor-print Gown (Dress the Population)

• SHOES: Jeweled satin t-strap sandals (Badgley Mischka)

• BAG: Jeweled clutch

• WRAP: Cream metallic wrap (Style & Co)

• JEWELRY: Crystal drop earrings and necklace (I.N.C.)

• TIPS:

o Formal, Black Tie and Black Tie Optional all mean the same thing for women - 'Black Tie Optional' is only a directive for men (who should wear a tux or a dark suit with a white shirt).

o Opt for a floor length gown and your finest accessories. A very dressy cocktail dress might also be appropriate, or a very dressy pant suit (think beaded, metallic - very decorative).

o This dress is a great option because you could dress it down with espadrilles or flat sandals. For a Black Tie wedding, we`ve dressed it up with lots of sparkle on the handbag, the clutch and the jewelry.

LOOK #2 - Semi-Formal, Dressy Casual, Cocktail

ON HER

• DRESS: Floral Lace Midi Dress (Xscape)

• SHOES: Nude strappy sandal (Material Girl)

• BAG: Nude clutch (Calvin Klein)

• WRAP: Pale pink crinkle scarf (I.N.C.)

• JEWELRY: Pearl and rose gold necklace, rose gold earring (I.N.C.)

• TIPS:

o Cheerful and colorful, this dress is perfect for a wedding. The midi length is flattering and elegant.

o This would also work for a 'Garden Party' wedding or 'Creative Black Tie' - both of those dress codes call for color!

o Keep the jewelry and the accessories simple - this dress does all the talking.

ON HIM

• SUIT: Bright blue slim cut suit (Calvin Klein)

• SHIRT: Pale lavender (Bar III)

• TIE & POCKET SQUARE: Hot pink floral (Bar III)

• SHOES: Tan suede oxfords (Calvin Klein)

• TIPS:

o This is the dress code where men can really express themselves. Grooms, groomsmen, and guests can embrace their individuality with bold colors and creative styles.

o Bright blue is becoming the color of choice for many men - it`s not as dressy/conservative as black or navy, so it`s ideal for semi-formal events.

o Semi-formal events also give men the opportunity to wear colorful or printed shirts, ties and pocket squares in fun patterns, and more casual shoe styles.

o Depending on the occasion, you can opt for a colorful sock or the trendy sock-free look.

LOOK #3 - Casual, Beach, Farm, Outdoor

• DRESS: Printed flared dress (Jill Jill Stuart)

• JACKET: Denim jacket (Levi)

• SHOES: Metallic sandals (Steven by Steve Madden)

• BAG: Metallic cork clutch (I.N.C)

• TIPS:

o Even for the most casual affairs, it`s a good idea to wear a dress.

o Look for a fabric with some structure - you don`t want a strong beach breeze blowing your dress over your head!

o This dress has pockets, which every woman knows is basically the best thing ever.

o Layer a denim jacket on top to keep it casual.

o Metallic sandals are more polished than basic flip-flops, but just as comfy (and practical for sand or grass).