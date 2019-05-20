× Wisconsin lottery: Winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket sold in Sussex

MADISON — Saturday’s SuperCash! produced another top prize winner for the second Saturday in a row.

One lucky player matched Saturday’s SuperCash! numbers of 4, 7, 10, 19, 27 and 37 to win the $350,000 top prize. The winning ticket was sold at Quarry Mart Mobil in Sussex.

A news release indicates #WINsconsin continues with multiple games hitting it big since Friday, May 10, producing nine top prize winners. Badger 5 had six, All or Nothing had one and SuperCash! added two, totaling over $1 Million in prizes.

Each winning ticket holder has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery Office or by mail.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win SuperCash! are 1 in 1,631,312, the odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911, and the odds of winning the All or Nothing top prize are 1 in 705,432.