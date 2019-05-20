× Witness issue: Case dismissed against Milwaukee man charged in abduction of 17-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The case was dismissed Monday, May 20 against a Milwaukee man prosecutors said abducted a 17-year-old girl in December 2018.

Online court records showed on Monday, the first day of Kavin Nesbit’s trial, the state advised the court of a witness issue, and the defense moved to dismiss the case. The state did not object, and the court ordered the case dismissed without prejudice.

The abduction happened on Dec. 4, 2018. Police located Alexis Flynn, considered “critically missing” on Dec. 5, 2018. Police said Flynn knew Nesbit for about two months before the incident.

Nesbit was charged with the following on Dec. 11, 2018:

Kidnapping

Physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm)

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

The complaint indicated on the day the abduction occurred, Flynn was with a friend when she met up with Nesbit at an apartment near 11th and Atkinson. Flynn said she wanted to get money from Nesbit to get her hair done. When she asked for the money, Nesbit allegedly grabbed Flynn by the jacket and pulled her into the bathroom. When Flynn tried to leave, Nesbit allegedly said, “You think you’re going to leave?”

Nesbit allegedly told Flynn’s friend to leave the apartment — and that Flynn wasn’t leaving. At that time, Flynn said she and Nesbit began “tussling” — that’s when she broke free and tried to run from the apartment. Nesbit allegedly grabbed Flynn by the shirt and walked her out of the apartment and across the street. During the walk, Flynn told investigators that Nesbit had a gun on his hip.

Once they crossed the street, they got into a vehicle. While they were sitting in the vehicle, they learned the police were coming. As police were walking up to the vehicle, Nesbit drove away. Flynn later told investigators that Nesbit hit her in the face while they were riding in the car and told her he would shoot her friends.

According to the criminal complaint, Nesbit eventually brought Flynn back to the apartment near 11th and Atkinson, where they spent the night. The next morning, they heard police knocking on the door. That’s when Nesbit jumped out a window.

Nesbit was arrested near 19th and Capitol.

Again — the charges against him were dismissed.