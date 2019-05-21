2-1 lead in series: Bucks ready to square up against Toronto Raptors in Game 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO -- The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night, May 21 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Raptors won the previous matchup 118-112.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help lead Toronto to the victory and George Hill recorded 24 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Raptors have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 27-7 when winning the rebound battle.

"We can get a lot better and for me, that makes me really excited." #FearTheDeer | @hulu pic.twitter.com/2qArNx466R — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 20, 2019

The Bucks are 27-14 in road games. Milwaukee ranks third in the league scoring 53.3 points in the paint per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 17.5.

"I mean, it's 52 minutes and it's in the playoffs, so you definitely feel it. When you play 30 minutes, you feel it still," Leonard said. "Just got to not worry about it, get my treatment and move on to the next one."

Leonard's previous career high in playoff minutes was 46, set with San Antonio against Miami in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 18, 2013. The Spurs lost that game in overtime, then lost Game 7 two days later.

All the best plays from last night's double OT in Toronto!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/bmIZgK1G6H — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 20, 2019

Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 19 points before fouling out, and Marc Gasol had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors will try to draw even when they host Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points and 23 rebounds before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. Antetokounmpo shot 5 for 16.

"They were just playing better than us," Antetokounmpo said. "Whenever we got close, they'd hit some shots and take the lead back to seven or eight. At the end of the day, it wasn't our best game. We can get a lot better."

The best of The Greek Freak from last night:#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/p4gzNEwipJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 20, 2019

Toronto won despite guards Kyle Lowry and Powell both fouling out in the fourth quarter. Siakam also missed a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left in regulation that could have iced the game for the Raptors.