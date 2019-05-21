2 iconic Milwaukee brands: Bucks, Harley-Davidson team up to launch special team apparel
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Milwaukee Bucks launched on Tuesday, May 21 a special merchandise collaboration. The limited-edition line of adult and youth apparel is available now at the following locations:
- Harley-Davidson Dealers
- Harley-Davidson.com
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- Bucks Pro Shop locations
- Bucks.com
- Fanatics.com
- NBAstore.com
The collection features graphic lockups of the Bucks and Harley-Davidson Bar and Shield logo, along with a modern twist on the outline of the state of Wisconsin.
Matt Pazaras, Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy issued the following statement in a news release:
“We are proud that the Bucks sport a Harley-Davidson patch on their jerseys on the court. Now we look forward to seeing people wear these two iconic Milwaukee brands together as well.”
