2 iconic Milwaukee brands: Bucks, Harley-Davidson team up to launch special team apparel

Posted 12:42 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, May 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Milwaukee Bucks launched on Tuesday, May 21 a special merchandise collaboration. The limited-edition line of adult and youth apparel is available now at the following locations:

The collection features graphic lockups of the Bucks and Harley-Davidson Bar and Shield logo, along with a modern twist on the outline of the state of Wisconsin.

Matt Pazaras, Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are proud that the Bucks sport a Harley-Davidson patch on their jerseys on the court. Now we look forward to seeing people wear these two iconic Milwaukee brands together as well.”

