Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Gino saw a movie so good, he can barely talk about it without spoiling the whole thing

Posted 10:33 am, May 21, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's a Twisty Thrill about a musical prodigy and the new start pupil at her former school. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at "The Perfection."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.