MILWAUKEE — Beginning Tuesday, May 21, and during all Milwaukee Bucks Game Days for the remainder of the postseason, W. Juneau Ave. from N. 6th Street to N. Old World Third Street will be closed from 2 p.m. to midnight for “Milwaukee Bucks Watch Parties.”

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes to avoid the closure.