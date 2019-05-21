× Gov. Evers vows to veto 4 GOP anti-abortion bills

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he’ll veto four Republican-authored anti-abortion bills if they reach his desk.

The bills would force doctors to care for babies that survive abortions; end Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding; prohibit abortions based on fetuses’ race, sex or defects; and require providers to tell women seeking abortions using the drug mifepristone that the process may be reversed. The Senate expects to take up the proposals in June.

Evers promised weeks ago that he would veto the born-alive bill. He tweeted Tuesday that he’ll veto all the measures, saying lawmakers shouldn’t limit women’s rights to make their own health care decisions.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, author of the born-alive bill, tweeted Evers apparently supports abortion any time for any reason, even for babies that survive the procedure.