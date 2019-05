‘Ingredients are sourced locally:’ Georgie Porgie’s IS getting into Bucks playoff fever

Back in 1951 a young George Liapis was nicknamed “Georgie Porgie’ by the waitresses he worked with at a diner. Forty years later, George and his wife Dina built his dream restaurant. And today, his vision of a clean, fast-casual eatery with high quality food and friendly service is carried out by his sons, Peter & Louie. At Georgie Porgie’s, family extends beyond the Liapis name. Every employee that works here is treated like an extended part of the family. That same respect is carried out to our customers as well. We like to say, come as a customer and leave as family!