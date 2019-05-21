‘Ingredients are sourced locally:’ Georgie Porgie’s IS getting into Bucks playoff fever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Georgie Porgie's where even they are getting into the Bucks playoff fever. Their gyro step burger -- which is named after Giannis' iconic move -- pays homage to the Greek Freak. The gyro step features a beef patty topped with gyro meat, french fries, homemade tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato and ketchup.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Georgie Porgie’s (website)

From our sirloin burgers served on a wholesome, locally baked bun to our fresh Wisconsin custard, hand-rolled Mozzarella Sticks, premium cut fries and homemade dressings, Georgie Porgie’s strives to provide high quality ingredients in every dish we serve. Many of those ingredients are sourced locally from our home state of Wisconsin!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video