Milwaukee police: 26-year-old man shot while driving near Teutonia and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man was shot while driving near Teutonia and Villard Avenues on Tuesday, May 21.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m.

Authorities say the victim’s vehicle crashed near the scene of the shooting. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Milwaukee police are handling the investigation.