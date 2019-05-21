× MPD needs help in search for missing 58-year-old man who is cognitively delayed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing 58-year-old man.

Robert Carter was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at his residence near 80th and Crawford on the city’s southwest side.

Carter is described as a male, Caucasian, 5’9″ tall, about 210 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, brown/tan flannel button up shirt, dark jeans and dark-colored boots. He has a parrot tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Officials say Carter is cognitively delayed and has a tendency to get angered easily or can become violent with strangers. He is on several medications that are critical for his well-being.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Divisions at 414-935-7022.