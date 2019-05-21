× Oshkosh police seek man interviewed regarding sexual assault of a child, who disappeared later that night

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police on Tuesday, May 21 asked for help locating a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Police said a warrant was issued for Andrew Hildebrand after he was interviewed May 12 in connection with a sexual assault investigation near Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in Oshkosh.

According to police, later that night, he was reported missing. A welfare check was initiated, and Hildebrand’s vehicle was found in Fond du Lac County by the boat launch for Auburn Lake two days later, on May 14.

Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department conducted aerial and ground searches, but did not locate Hildebrand.

Police noted Hildebrand is familiar with the Kettle Moraine State Forest and was believed to be in possession of a .22 rifle. They noted he had not made any threats to harm the public.

Oshkosh police said while Hildebrand is wanted for first degree sexual assault of a child — the charge is an accusation and he’s presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Oshkosh police.