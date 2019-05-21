× Prosecutors: Man turned off vehicle’s lights before slamming into another vehicle during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A young man who is a convicted felon stands accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Milwaukee neighborhoods — and prosecutors said a gun was found in his vehicle after he crashed into an innocent driver. A warrant had been issued for his arrest in a separate case at the time of this incident.

Quinten Webb, 26, faces the following charges:

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

According to a criminal complaint, on May 14 around 9:30 p.m., officers were headed eastbound on Nash Street, and as they approached 59th Street, they spotted a white Infinity with no front license plate headed west on Nash. The driver was later identified as Webb.

The complaint said Webb turned north on 60th Street, and officers tried to catch up to him as he accelerated, reaching speeds over 80 miles per hour. A pursuit lasting more than three miles ensued, through residential neighborhoods, alleys and yards — reaching a top speed of 90 miles per hour.

Near 72nd and Fiebrantz, Webb, with the Infinity’s lights off, struck a Nissan Altima headed westbound on Capitol. Both vehicles were disabled and Webb took off on foot. He was taken into custody near 72nd and Capitol.

At the scene of the crash, the complaint said a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics in Webb’s vehicle. Officers recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The complaint noted Webb was convicted of harboring/aiding a felon in July 2014 — so he was unable to legally possess a firearm.

Online court records showed Webb has an open case filed out of Milwaukee County April 8. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, habitual criminality repeater, domestic abuse assessments and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, habitual criminality repeater, domestic abuse assessments. An arrest warrant was issued after charges were filed.

He made his initial appearance in court in that case on May 16. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a $1,000 signature bond was set. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 29.

