Fallen Officer Matthew Rittner honored with others for helping make Milwaukee a safer place to live

Posted 3:18 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, May 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department hosted its annual Spring Merit Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21 — recognizing officers and citizens who have worked to make the city a safer place to live, work and raise a family.

Caroline Rittner receives Spring Merit Award for her fallen husband, Matthew

Among those honored was fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner. Rittner was killed on February 6 while executing a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit. Caroline Rittner was on hand to receive the award honoring her husband.

Officer Rittner will also be honored during National Police Week in 2020 — when his name is etched into the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Matthew Rittner

Police Chief Alfonso Morales and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett offered remarks at the ceremony.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

