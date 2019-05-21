THIENSVILLE -- A restaurant in Thiensville is cooking up something Cassandra has been craving -- and they only make it on Wednesdays.

About the cheel (website)

the cheel is all about the authentic flavors and ancient food preparation techniques of Nepal. Led by owners Barkha and Jesse Daily, both of whom grew up cooking with their families from a very young age - Barkha in Kathmandu, Jesse in Idaho - the cheel is a place for food adventurers, enthusiasts, and aficionados willing to try new things.

At the heart of the menu are “tidbits” or small plates that feature momos, delicate and savory dumplings served with crisp, spicy dipping sauces or aachars. Tamarind, ginger, sesame, timur, jimbu, cumin, mustards, saffron, chili pepper, garlic – these are the heritage ingredients that impart their distinctive tang. Did we mention cilantro, lemon, and lime?

Thali, or feast, is a traditional Nepalese dinner of flavor-infused and lightly grilled vegetables, marinated lamb or wild boar, rice and lentils. Soups, salads, sides, and dal, are here too, all with a Kathmandu spice-route inspired spin.

the cheel is located in downtown Thiensville in a rare 1890's Victorian landmark that has been lovingly restored and re-imagined. The eclectic décor including an original art deco bar, high tops and banquets, and covered 4-season outdoor patio, is suffused with a contemporary Asian feel and metallic accents.