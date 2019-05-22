Bucks’ Coach Bud responds to ‘Drake drama:’ ‘There’s no place for fans on the court’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks bring it home Thursday night, May 23 for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Toronto Raptors — and away from a lot of courtside antics mainly involving Drake. The artist is a huge Raptors fan, and that was on full display during Game 3 and Game 4 in Toronto.

Many Bucks fans said they’re not happy with Drake’s antics — with some saying he needs to stick to his music — hard to find on Milwaukee’s airwaves, at least until the end of the series.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t see how he can walk around the whole court like he owns the place,” said King Lim, Bucks fan.

“I’m sorry to hear about that,” said a fan.

Maybe, but probably not. But FOX6 News found plenty of Bucks fans not afraid to speak their mind when it comes to Canada’s own after his on-the-court antics.

“So, basically, he just needs to stay in the music business and let the basketball players do what the basketball players do,” said a fan.

Ever since the Bucks-Raptors matchup was set, 103.7 KISS-FM banned any Drake requests for the entire series.

“This would be like Aaron Rodgers walking down on the court with Budenholzer, rubbing his shoulders. Would we be OK with that? Or like, ‘Oh, it’s Aaron Rodgers!’ Drake is like Aaron Rodgers to them, I’m assuming,” said Riggs with 103.7 KISS-FM.

“I don’t like it. It’s not fair! I mean, any and everybody can’t just get up and do it,” said Veronica Stevenson of Racine.

“I’m willing to forgive it, because, aside from the music, he looks nice,” said Alexia Jimenez of Milwaukee.

“Listen, his music’s great, but I think he needs to stick to that,” said Monica Villalobos of Milwaukee.

Coach Budenholzer had this to say when asked whether he ever finds courtside fans distracting:

“I mean, you can’t help but occasionally see Drake going into timeouts, whether he’s encouraging or cheering for Toronto — or trying to talk to referees or whatever it is, so. I tend to ignore it. Focus on our team. Focus on whatever it is we need to be doing.”

Coach Budenholzer was asked whether he initiated any discussion with management abut speaking to the league about addressing this problem.

“No. I’m not aware — I haven’t spoken with our organization. There’s a lot of things coaches have to do and there’s other things (guys in the front office) are on top of. I think if it needs to be addressed from an organizational standpoint, it will be, and they’ll share it with me, but as of now, there’s nothing I know from our organization, and certainly the fans, and owners, and employees, and so many different lines, and I guess Drake crosses all of them — checks a lot of boxes. The NBA is usually on top of that stuff. I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant, that isn’t a player or coach that has access to the court, so I don’t know how much — if he’s on the court — it sounds like you guys are saying it’s more than I realize. There’s certainly no place for fans, and whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors, to be on the court. It’s a — there’s boundaries and lines for a reason — and like I said, the league is usually pretty good about being on top of stuff like that.”

He had this to say when asked whether Milwaukee has an answer to Drake.

“Maybe we can get Christian Yelich to come over here and swing the bat as they go into a time out or something like that,” said Coach Budenholzer.

The Milwaukee Brewers do have Thursday night off!