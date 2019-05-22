Caught on camera: $900 worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Ulta Beauty located on Falls Parkway. It happened on May 19.

According to police, two woman entered the story shortly before 1 p.m. and concealed multiple items in a large purse. The total value of the stolen items was $900 — and the items were all cosmetics.

Suspect #1 is described as a female, white, approximately 30-40 years old. 5’07”- 5’11” tall, 240-275 pounds with long brown hair. She was wearing eyeglasses.

Suspect #2 is described as a female, black, approximately 30-40 years old. 5’02” – 5’05” tall. 130-170 pounds. She has black hair with brown highlights and wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.