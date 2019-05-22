Digital weight lifting could be the future of working out

The new workout machine that’s like having a personal trainer with you every step of the way. It’s called Tonal and it’s a high tech weight lifting machine that mounts on your wall and looks like a vertical TV. It combines strength training with artificial intelligence. The machine uses electricity to generate up to 200 pounds of resistance and you can work your upper body, lower body, core and even legs without ever stepping foot in a gym again.

