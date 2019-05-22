Family searches for answers, prays for justice after fatal shooting of 19-year-old

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A family in Pleasant Prairie wants to know who shot and killed a 19-year-old in a restaurant parking lot. Family members declined to speak with FOX6 News about the shooting Wednesday, May 22, but say the young victim was being buried Wednesday night.

19-year-old Khaled Alchaar was shot in the parking lot of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Monday night, May 20.

“He was a nice kid. He had a good heart,” said Mohammed Alchaar. “He was still innocent, still young. He hasn’t seen life yet.”

On Tuesday, family members told FOX6 News the 19-year-old called his brother as he was bleeding out. When the brother arrived, he tried to stop the bleeding with a T-shirt.

“We went over. The cop wouldn’t let us through, saying, ‘This is a crime scene and we are looking for the suspect,'” Abdul Alchaar said.

Police said Alchaar was taken to Froedtert South, where he later died.

A spokesperson for Cheddar’s referred us to Pleasant Prairie police for comment.

The visitation and funeral for Alchaar were set to take place at the family’s mosque in Kenosha Wednesday night.

In the meantime, the family was searching for answers about who shot Alchaar — and praying for justice.