Fiserv Forum fan tour offers a look at what ticket holders don’t see

MILWAUKEE -- Before the Milwaukee Bucks got back on home court Thursday, May 23 for Game 5 vs. the Toronto Raptors, some lucky fans got to step out on the court at Fiserv Forum Wednesday, May 22 -- with a surprise guest.

"It's so huge and bright. The light is amazing," said RoJean Holler, fan.

Fans got an inside look at what you don't see with a regular ticket, like the 1971 championship trophy and the press room. They learned answering questions in the hot seat is harder than it looks, and when they walked into the locker room, there was a surprise -- former Bucks player Jon McGlocklin. Locker rooms have changed quite a bit since he won the championship.

"First of all, our buildings were half this size as far as attendance. They didn't have the amenities," McGlocklin said. "My first few years at the Boston Garden, we had two light bulbs hanging down in the locker room and nails. You put your clothes on a nail."

Arenas have come a long way, and the tours help the Bucks continue to make improvements.

"You can really hear how people feel about the building. We can get some ideas from them. We want them to kind of interact with us and answer questions and also give us some questions," said John Steinmiller, VP of operations for the Milwaukee Bucks.

