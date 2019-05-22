Gov. Tony Evers, Republicans talking K-12 education funding

Posted 9:53 am, May 22, 2019, by

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a rare private meeting with Republican legislative leaders to talk about K-12 education funding.

The meeting Wednesday comes as Assembly Republicans plan to unveil their education-funding plan, a day before the Legislature’s budget-writing committee was to take up the issue. Senate Republicans were also meeting privately Wednesday to discuss it.

Evers campaigned on his proposal to increase K-12 funding by 10 percent over two years. That is $1.4 billion and includes $600 million for special education.

Republicans have talked about a much lower increase, more in line with the $639 million schools got in the last budget under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Senate Republicans are looking at giving schools a $200 per-pupil increase, which amounts to $505 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.