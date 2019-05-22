Hate on Drake: Is he violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct?

TORONTO — Is Drake getting on your nerves? He is for plenty of Milwaukee Bucks fans.
During the Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game 4 on Tuesday night, May 21, fans couldn’t help but notice he was basically allowed to freely roam the court.
Not only that, he completely mocked Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed a free throw.
TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 21: Rapper Drake reacts during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Drake’s actions have certainly drawn negative attention from Bucks fans, but is he violating NBA fan rules?
The “NBA Fan Code of Conduct” includes the following clause: “Guests will not engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court, and those who engage in any of these actions will immediately be ejected from the game.”
TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 21: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors high fives rapper Drake during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
The next question is, will he be allowed in Fiserv Forum for Game 5?