Hate on Drake: Is he violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct?

TORONTO — Is Drake getting on your nerves? He is for plenty of Milwaukee Bucks fans.

During the Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game 4 on Tuesday night, May 21, fans couldn’t help but notice he was basically allowed to freely roam the court.

Not only that, he completely mocked Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed a free throw.

Drake’s actions have certainly drawn negative attention from Bucks fans, but is he violating NBA fan rules?

Drake giving Nick Nurse a quick neck massage😂pic.twitter.com/R3prXWtV1t — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 22, 2019

The “NBA Fan Code of Conduct” includes the following clause: “Guests will not engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court, and those who engage in any of these actions will immediately be ejected from the game.”

The next question is, will he be allowed in Fiserv Forum for Game 5?