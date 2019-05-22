MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action Thursday night, May 23 -- and if you're planning a watch party for Game 5 -- we're here to help. Meijer Store Manager Phil Kelley joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Fear the Deer gear.
Hosting a Bucks watch party for Game 5: Fear the Deer gear you may want
-
Milwaukee River to go green to celebrate Bucks’ Playoff run
-
‘Bucks in 5 Let’s go!’ Bucks’ Game 3 loss means fans will welcome them home for Game 5 Thursday
-
Milwaukee is in the middle of a Bucks-themed transformation
-
Bucks fans take note: Slick giveaways, excitement ready for the NBA Playoffs
-
Plan ahead to park for Bucks game, MATC graduation Friday: ‘Earlier you get here, the better’
-
-
Bucks fans continue to paint the town green ahead of Sunday’s playoff game
-
‘Going bonkers!’ Milwaukee gospel rapper turns a new beat for the Bucks
-
‘Everyone’s going nuts!’ Bucks fans in Milwaukee support the Deer while they play in Boston
-
‘Never seen anything like it:’ Milwaukee River dyed green in celebration of NBA Playoffs
-
‘Fans are already excited:’ Milwaukee gets prepped and pumped for Bucks’ playoff run
-
-
With 3-1 lead in series, Bucks back in Milwaukee for Game 5 against Celtics
-
‘A place to go now:’ Bucks’ success brings business boom to Milwaukee’s new Deer District
-
‘This is where I want to be:’ Bucks’ fans pack Deer District for Game 3 vs. Pistons