MILWAUKEE -- The series is all tied up as the Milwaukee Bucks head back to Milwaukee to take on the Toronto Raptors. Ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the anchors of FOX6 WakeUp News squared up against our "frenemies" up north.
In advance of Game 5, FOX6 WakeUp squares up against TV anchors in Toronto
-
In advance of Game 1, FOX6 WakeUp squares up against TV anchors in Toronto
-
2-1 lead in series: Bucks ready to square up against Toronto Raptors in Game 4
-
Milwaukee Bucks ready to square up against Toronto Raptors in Game 2
-
Halfway: Bucks top Raptors 125-103 for 2-0 East finals lead
-
Schedule released for the Eastern Conference Finals pitting Bucks against Raptors
-
-
Trash talk: The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 against the Raptors
-
Eastern Conference Finals even after Bucks fell to Raptors in Game 4
-
‘Going bonkers!’ Milwaukee gospel rapper turns a new beat for the Bucks
-
Milwaukee Bucks look to even up series heading into Game 2 against Celtics
-
Bucks fever heats up as fans look for Game 3 win against Raptors
-
-
Milwaukee Bucks finish with a flourish, rally to top Raptors 108-100 in Game 1
-
With 3-1 lead in series, Bucks back in Milwaukee for Game 5 against Celtics
-
‘Hope they destroy them:’ Bucks, Raptors fans trade jabs in Deer District ahead of Game 1