Man arrested for crashing wedding on Florida beach during bride and groom’s 1st dance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Crashing a wedding can go two ways: you have a great time while enjoying some free drinks and leave without anyone noticing you weren’t actually invited or you join the bride and groom during their first dance and get arrested.

Mark Saunderson, 37 of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, experienced the latter way.

Saunderson invited himself to a wedding reception at the Grand Plaza Hotel on St. Pete Beach Monday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

After walking into the reception, Saunderson cut into the bride and groom’s first dance.

When confronted by staff and security, he escaped to the 11th floor of the hotel. After continuing to elude staff and security, Saunderson was finally escorted to an elevator where he spoke to a deputy.

Saunderson told the deputy he was from Ohio and gave him his phone number in place of his social security. The deputy said, according to the arrest report, Saunderson was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.

Sauderson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.