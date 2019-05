× Milwaukee police: 18-year-old man shot, wounded near 50th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man was shot once in the hand in an incident that happened near 50th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, May 22.

Officials say the victim was shot around 1:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Police seek an unknown suspect.