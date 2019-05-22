Pay attention! Reds infielder nearly taken out by The Famous Racing Sausages

MILWAUKEE — It just goes to show you — if you’re at Miller Park, you need to be paying attention at all times.
During the Brewers-Reds game on Wednesday, May 22, fans cheered on their favorite Famous Racing Sausages. But Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez wasn’t exactly in the know about what was going on. He stepped onto the warning track, not realizing five towering sausages were headed full steam his way. Just watch.
In the end, Suárez was fine. We’re pretty sure he’ll be bragging about avoiding a collision with some racing sausages.
