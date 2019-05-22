× Police: Man agreed to turn himself in when wanted poster gets 15,000 likes on Facebook

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police in Connecticut are trying to harness the power of social media to bring in a man wanted on seven warrants.

Police said they negotiated with Jose Simms, 29, who has four warrants for first-degree failure to appear in court and three warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

They said Simms agreed to turn himself in if the department could get 15,000 likes on the “wanted” picture posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Simms initially wanted 20,000 likes. Police sought 10,000 — so they split the difference.

Police called the task difficult, but doable.

Of course, they said if anyone happens to know where Simms is, the information would save people the suspense of the 15,000 likes.

The post also included another unrelated wanted suspect, 36-year-old Kristopher Waananen.

Waananen is wanted for motor vehicle violations and failing to appear in court.

Anyone with information on either man can call the Torrington Police Department.