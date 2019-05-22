× Prison for man ‘driving a 3,500-pound bullet,’ who overdosed in squad after pursuit, crash at 41/45 split

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 36-year-old Redgranite man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Washington County was sentenced to prison Wednesday, May 22.

Nathan Reynolds in April pleaded guilty to two charges — resisting/failing to stop and possession of narcotic drugs.

In court Wednesday, Reynolds was sentenced to serve nine months in jail on the first conviction, and 18 months in prison and two years’ extended supervision on the second conviction — to be served concurrently.

Sheriff’s officials said he overdosed while he was sitting in the back of a squad car on Dec. 16, 2018. Had he not been in custody at that moment, the situation could’ve been even more dangerous both for Reynolds and the innocent people on the road with him.

Traffic at the I-41/45 split came to a standstill around 3 p.m. as deputies began chasing a vehicle that was swerving in and out of lanes.

“Went from about 65 miles per hour to about 85, 90 miles per hour, and then the driving became very exaggerated. He was going from lane to lane, really having a tough time maintaining the course of travel,” said Captain Martin Schulteis with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

After four miles, Schulteis said the pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“He left the roadway and struck a median barrier and came back on the roadway and hit a guard rail,” said Schulteis.

People passing by captured the wreckage with their cellphones.

Schulteis said moments after he was taken into custody, Reynolds overdosed.

“Our officers administered two doses of Narcan to bring him out of that overdose state,” said Schulteis.

Once he was revived, he allegedly admitted to using heroin 45 minutes before he got on the road. He told investigators he was headed from Milwaukee to Redgranite — 115 miles away.

“He’s driving a 3,500-pound bullet and for him to lose consciousness, he could very easily hurt somebody,” said Schulteis.

As for why he allegedly fled from law enforcement, when questioned, he didn’t remember the pursuit.