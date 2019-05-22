Prosecutors: Teen fired shots that injured father during attempted robbery last December

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened during an attempted armed robbery near 13th and Windlake in December 2018. He was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Mohamad-Faruk Mohamad-Salim (not pictured) of Milwaukee faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling/boat with person present, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of a dangerous weapon

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke with the 17-year-old son of the victim in this case in December 2018 (who was 16 at the time of the shooting). He said his family was asleep when people started knocking on their door and ringing the doorbell around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2018. He said his mother, who doesn’t speak English, told him to call police. He said he came out of his bedroom into the living room — where his father was raising the window shades to get video of the people at the door. That’s when he reported hearing one gunshot. He said he ran upstairs to get his younger siblings and heard three more gunshots. When he came back downstairs, his father was on the floor — bleeding.

The next day, police spoke with a 19-year-old man who was arrested on unrelated charges. The 19-year-old said he had information regarding this shooting — identifying two people who were involved, including Mohamad-Salim. The 19-year-old told police he had been approached by a 16-year-old boy and asked whether he wanted to make money. He was told that Mohamad-Salim had already been hired to rob the family near 13th and Windlake. The complaint said Mohamad-Salim sent the 19-year-old a message saying if he was interested, they could get $50,000.

On Dec. 15, 2018, the day before the shooting, the 19-year-old learned they planned to rob two houses. On the day of the shooting, he said he learned the robbery didn’t happen because there were too many people, and someone inside claimed to have their picture, so Mohamad-Salim was told to shoot.

The 19-year-old was interviewed three days after the shooting, and the complaint said he admitted he was on the doorstep during the incident. He said he heard someone taking their picture, and Mohamad-Salim was told to fire. He said he heard Mohamad-Salim fire three shots. The three men present then fled the scene. A fourth individual said he and Mohamad-Salim stayed in a vehicle during the incident — and identified the person who gave the rifle to Mohamad-Salim as a 22-year-old.

On Dec. 21, 2018, investigators interviewed the 22-year-old. He said he was told he was going to be paid $500 for the rifle. He said he went to get the money on Dec. 15, 2018 or early on Dec 16, 2018 — the day of the shooting. He was told they did not have money, but they would get it. He said they all went to a home near 13th and Windlake and he waited in the car. After about 10 minutes, he said he heard three to four shots. He said he’d seen Mohamad-Salim with the rifle. He said after the incident, they all went to a home and smoked meth together.