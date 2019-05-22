Queso Fundido: The easy appetizer you’ll want to make for your next party

MILWAUKEE -- Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with his Queso Fundido recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon of butter
- 1 4-ounce link fresh chorizo
- 1/2 tablespoon of rice flour
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- `1 small potato sliced very fine
- 1 small onion minced
- 1 serrano chile, seeded, chopped
- juice of 1/2 a lime
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of coriander
- 1 lbs mexican blend cheese
- 1/2 tablespoon rice
- 1/2 cup cream
- 1/4 cup of water
- Tortilla chips
Directions:
- Heat a pan and add potato, chorizo and rice flour and cook and break into pieces after 1 minute add tomato, chile, onion, lime juice and oregano .
- Cook for another 2 minutes .
- Add cream heat up then add cheese, coriander and season with salt.
- If too thick ad a little water at a time.
- Serve with Tortilla chips