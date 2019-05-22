Queso Fundido: The easy appetizer you’ll want to make for your next party

MILWAUKEE -- Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with his Queso Fundido recipe.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 teaspoon of butter
  • 1 4-ounce link fresh chorizo
  • 1/2 tablespoon of rice flour
  •  1 small tomato, chopped
  • `1 small potato sliced very fine
  • 1 small onion minced
  • 1 serrano chile, seeded, chopped
  • juice of 1/2 a lime
  •  2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of coriander
  • 1 lbs mexican blend cheese
  • 1/2 tablespoon rice
  • 1/2 cup cream
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • Tortilla chips

Directions: 

  1.  Heat a pan and add potato, chorizo and rice flour and cook and break into pieces  after 1 minute add tomato, chile, onion, lime juice and oregano .
  2. Cook for another 2 minutes .
  3. Add cream heat up then add cheese, coriander and season with salt.
  4. If too thick ad a little water at a time.
  5. Serve with Tortilla chips
