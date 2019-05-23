× 71-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after driver of box truck blew stop sign

DODGE COUNTY — A 71-year-old Beaver Dam woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving her vehicle and a box truck in the Township of Fox Lake in Dodge County Thursday, May 23.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on County A at County C.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed the box truck was headed south on County C, approaching County A — with the Beaver Dam woman, in a Chevrolet Equinox, headed east on County A. The driver of the box truck failed to stop for a stop sign, and collided with the Beaver Dam woman’s vehicle.

The driver of the box truck, a 61-year-old Juneau man, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

The Beaver Dam woman was flown to the hospital from the scene.

An investigation was ongoing.