Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Bucks vs Raptors: Tickets just released for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Posted 11:25 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, May 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE — If you dreamed about going to Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, this is your lucky day.

The Milwaukee Bucks just announced they have released tickets — which are expected to go quickly!

The series between the Bucks and the Toronto Raptors is knotted up at 2-2. A victory for the Milwaukee Bucks would put them in prime position — and help secure that home field advantage through the end of the series. A loss would give Toronto the advantage — as Game 6 is slated to be played on Saturday evening.

