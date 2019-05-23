Cooking out this weekend? See how to make grilled beef tri-tip with tropical fruit salsa

MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a beautiful holiday weekend to fire up the grill. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a grilled beef tri-tip with tropical fruit salad.
Grilled Beef Tri-Tip with Tropical Fruit Salsa
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
Lime-Honey Glaze:
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
Tropical Fruit Salsa:
- 1-1/2 cups diced papaya or mango
- 1/2 cup diced plum tomatoes
- 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
- 1 tablespoon honey
COOKING:
- Combine glaze ingredients in small bowl.
- Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Brush with glaze twice during last 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Tent loosely with aluminum foil; let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve across the grain into thin slices.