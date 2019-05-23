Cooking out this weekend? See how to make grilled beef tri-tip with tropical fruit salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a beautiful holiday weekend to fire up the grill. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a grilled beef tri-tip with tropical fruit salad.

Grilled Beef Tri-Tip with Tropical Fruit Salsa

INGREDIENTS: 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds) Lime-Honey Glaze: 2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt Tropical Fruit Salsa: 1-1/2 cups diced papaya or mango

1/2 cup diced plum tomatoes

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded, finely chopped

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

1 tablespoon honey