Cooking out this weekend? See how to make grilled beef tri-tip with tropical fruit salsa

Posted 9:31 am, May 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a beautiful holiday weekend to fire up the grill. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a grilled beef tri-tip with tropical fruit salad.

Grilled Beef Tri-Tip with Tropical Fruit Salsa

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
Lime-Honey Glaze:
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
Tropical Fruit Salsa:
  • 1-1/2 cups diced papaya or mango
  • 1/2 cup diced plum tomatoes
  • 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
  • 1 tablespoon honey

COOKING:

  1. Combine glaze ingredients in small bowl.
  2. Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Brush with glaze twice during last 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  4. Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Tent loosely with aluminum foil; let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve across the grain into thin slices.
