‘Critically missing:’ Police say 12-year-old boy abducted, driven away from 19th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy considered “critically missing.”

Arnell Roberts was last seen just after noon on Thursday, May 23 near 19th and Capitol. He was driven away from that location in a 2012 four-door white Toyota Camry with no license plates. Police said there’s a dent to the rear passenger bumper, and a chip to the front passenger side windshield, as well as mud along the passenger side of the vehicle.

Roberts was described as male, black, standing 5′ tall and weighing 97 pounds with a thin build, brown eye and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with Spiderman and black basketball shorts, with black, white and orange shoes, and prescription glasses.

The man who drove the car away with Roberts was described as 19 to 23 years old, standing 6′ tall with a thin build, dark complexion, clean shaven with a short Afro. He was wearing a light blue jean jacket and light blue jean pants. He has an unknown tattoo over his left eye.

Police said an Amber Alert would be issued.