Daniel Craig injured while filming 'Bond 25'

JAMAICA — Daniel Craig is set to undergo ankle surgery after sustaining an injury during the filming of “Bond 25.”

The film’s official Twitter account posted the announcement, stating the actor, 51, will have a two-week rehabilitation period following the procedure.

“BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” said the statement.

The accident happened while Craig was filming an action scene in Jamaica.

The film is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, and also stars Rami Malek, Billy Magnussen and Lashana Lynch.

It is the 25th movie in the “Bond” series.