× Day of rock will take over American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Thursday, May 23 that a day of rock will take over the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4 — beginning at 4:00 p.m. Megadeth with special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil, and Badflower will perform.

Tickets for the July 4 American Family Insurance Amphitheater concert will go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and at Ticketmaster Ticket Centers. Fans may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

The Summerfest schedule now includes the following:

June 26

Dim Mak Takeover, featuring:

Bok Nero 5:45 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

Max Styler 6:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

Tisoki 7:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

QUIX 8:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

June 27

Paul Oakenfold 4:00 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

The Unlikely Candidates 6:30 p.m. Uline Warehouse

June 28

tiLLie 8:00 p.m. Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

June 29

Walker Hayes 6:30 pm. Miller Lite Oasis

Ra Ra Riot 8:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Lifehouse 10:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage

June 30

Hotel California “A Salute to The Eagles” 3:00 p.m. Uline Warehouse Stage

FILMORE 6:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage

Tori Kelly 9:45 p.m. BMO Harris Pavilion

July 2

Patrick Park 8:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Jacob Latimore 8:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage

Liz Phair 10:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

July 4

Renee Blair 6:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

Levi Hummon 8:00 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis

July 5

Berlin ft. Terri Nunn 4:00 p.m. Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse

Masta Ace 8:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage

T.I. 10:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage

July 6

Tegan Marie 8:00 p.m. Uline Warehouse Stage

SHIM 8:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Bleachers 9:45 p.m. Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse

July 7