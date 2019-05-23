Day of rock will take over American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Thursday, May 23 that a day of rock will take over the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4 — beginning at 4:00 p.m. Megadeth with special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil, and Badflower will perform.
Tickets for the July 4 American Family Insurance Amphitheater concert will go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and at Ticketmaster Ticket Centers. Fans may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.
The Summerfest schedule now includes the following:
June 26
Dim Mak Takeover, featuring:
- Bok Nero 5:45 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- Max Styler 6:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- Tisoki 7:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- QUIX 8:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
June 27
- Paul Oakenfold 4:00 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- The Unlikely Candidates 6:30 p.m. Uline Warehouse
June 28
- tiLLie 8:00 p.m. Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
June 29
- Walker Hayes 6:30 pm. Miller Lite Oasis
- Ra Ra Riot 8:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- Lifehouse 10:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage
June 30
- Hotel California “A Salute to The Eagles” 3:00 p.m. Uline Warehouse Stage
- FILMORE 6:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage
- Tori Kelly 9:45 p.m. BMO Harris Pavilion
July 2
- Patrick Park 8:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- Jacob Latimore 8:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage
- Liz Phair 10:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
July 4
- Renee Blair 6:30 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- Levi Hummon 8:00 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
July 5
- Berlin ft. Terri Nunn 4:00 p.m. Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse
- Masta Ace 8:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage
- T.I. 10:00 p.m. U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage
July 6
- Tegan Marie 8:00 p.m. Uline Warehouse Stage
- SHIM 8:00 p.m. Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- Bleachers 9:45 p.m. Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse
July 7
- Willy Porter 8:00 p.m. Uline Warehouse Stage
- Moon Taxi 8:00 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- The Strumbellas 10:00 p.m. Miller Lite Oasis
- JOHNNYSWIM 10:00 p.m. Johnson Controls World Stage