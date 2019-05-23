‘Enjoy the memories:’ Fans gets fired up for Game 5 in packed Deer District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the Deer District -- located outside Fiserv Forum -- fans were spilling into the streets to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 5 Thursday night, May 23.

"I had to bring this to sit so I didn't have to stand the whole time. It's a long game," said Elexis Colon, brought chair to watch game.

It seems everyone made it to the Deer District.

"Definitely because of how packed it gets here and make sure you grab a good spot to see the team play. And the blankets because it gets cold but when you're a die-hard fan that don't even matter," said Yalena Cheek, Bucks fan.

For Yalena Cheek, a Bucks fan, she's one of many who joined the crowd cheering on their hometown team.

"If I could give her this chance, ain't no telling if we'll see this memory again with the Bucks, it's been awhile. So might as well come down here and enjoy the memories," said Markita Wilson, Bucks fan.

Memories of the series that will be marked with a ban on Drake, a phrase repeated and No. 34 -- Giannis Antetokounmpo -- making history.

"This type of stuff really brings Milwaukee together and that's what we need. We need things like this to bring positivity," Colon said.

A positivity that is palpable whether you're watching from home or down in the Deer District.