× Fond du Lac police arrest 2 men in shooting incidents April 25, April 26

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police on Thursday, May 23 announced arrests in two shooting cases from April 25 and April 26.

According to police, the shooting April 25 happened near E. 2nd Street and Ellis Street around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded for a report of possible gunshots heard in the area, and didn’t locate any evidence of shots having been fired. However, when the area was canvassed again the next morning, officers discovered damage to a vehicle and recovered a shell casing. A 29-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested in connection with this incident. Charges of endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon and criminal damage to property were referred against him.

The shooting on April 26 happened around 2 a.m. near Morris Street and Military Road. Police said shots were fired into a home, which was occupied, but no one was hurt. An 18-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested for this incident. Charges of endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon, as party to a crime and criminal damage to property, as party to a crime were referred against him.

Both men were taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail to await formal charges.