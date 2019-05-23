FOX6’s Stephanie Grady shares daughter Harper’s story during CHW ‘Miracle Marathon’ on WKLH

LIVE: Crash on westbound I-94 at Elmhurst Rd., left shoulder is blocked
Posted 6:07 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, May 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- 96.5 WKLH radio on Thursday, May 23 hosted the "Miracle Marathon" -- sharing stories of hope and healing in our community to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

The Miracle Marathon raises critical funds to help ensure kids receive the best possible care.

FOX6's Stephanie Grady was a guest on the show on Thursday, sharing the story of her daughter, Harper, who needed emergency skull surgery at 9 months old. She said she was grateful for the experience she and her family had at Children's Hospital.

"The staff here, I mean, the doctors, obviously, are phenomenal, but the nursing staff -- everyone -- even the receptionist and the people at the front desk. It couldn't have been better, honestly," said Grady.

