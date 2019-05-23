× ‘Give them their rightful honors:’ Rolling Thunder departs Milwaukee for the last time, headed to DC

MILWAUKEE — On this Memorial Day weekend, motorcyclists from Wisconsin hit the road on Thursday, May 23 to take part in the Run to the Wall demonstration ride.

The ride shows support for prisoners of war, missing in action and veterans. It covers 900 miles and seven states in two days. What is the purpose of the ride?

“To let our government know that for all the wars that we have, we still have 82,000 unaccountable, MIAs missing in action — and we want to bring these back to the United States and give them their rightful honors and burials that they deserve,” said Lee McAndrew, Run to the Wall rider.

2019 marks the last year for this Rolling Thunder demonstration. In the years to come, organizers plan to bring awareness to the public with regional demonstrations.