MILWAUKEE -- It's the newest theme song for the Milwaukee Bucks -- and we're going "Bonkers' for it! Artist "Just Chris" joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on his song that's about Fearing the Deer.
Going ‘Bonkers’ for the newest theme song for the Milwaukee Bucks
-
‘Going bonkers!’ Milwaukee gospel rapper turns a new beat for the Bucks
-
Block party brings out Bucks fans and NBA stars Charles Barkley, Shaq
-
Charles Barkley backs the Bucks: ‘They’re going to win it all’
-
Going to the Bucks game, watch party? Take note of this traffic closure
-
Milwaukee is in the middle of a Bucks-themed transformation
-
-
‘Going to come out on top:’ Bucks fever takes over Milwaukee
-
‘A place to go now:’ Bucks’ success brings business boom to Milwaukee’s new Deer District
-
Bucks’ NBA Playoff run could bring big boost to Milwaukee’s economy
-
‘Keep that momentum going:’ Bucks Fever continues to spread throughout Milwaukee
-
‘Go Bucks go!’ Bango surprises basketball fans riding The Hop with free tickets to Game 5
-
-
‘Hope they destroy them:’ Bucks, Raptors fans trade jabs in Deer District ahead of Game 1
-
‘Classic cup of coffee:’ Bucks, Colectivo relaunch popular Bucks Blend Coffee
-
‘Bound for glory:’ Fans go Bucks’ wild after Game 2 win against Raptors