Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Going ‘Bonkers’ for the newest theme song for the Milwaukee Bucks

Posted 8:08 am, May 23, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's the newest theme song for the Milwaukee Bucks -- and we're going "Bonkers' for it! Artist "Just Chris" joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on his song that's about Fearing the Deer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.