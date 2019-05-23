‘I was speechless:’ Walmart cashier surprised with car after chance encounter with police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Anita Singleton no longer has to walk several miles to get to work, all thanks to a chance encounter with a police officer early Sunday morning, May 19.

Officer Bradley Peck saw Singleton walking to work along a narrow bridge in Slidell, Louisiana. He picked her up, thinking she was going to the Walmart that was closest.

"She said, 'No, baby. I'm headed to the Northshore.' I said, 'Ma'am, that's a really long walk. Why don't you jump in and I'll give you ride over there.' She climbed in and we talked the entire way. Like I said in my Facebook post, from faith to life lessons. How I was raised. How she was raised. It was really cool. Super sweet lady. Got her to Walmart, shook hands, and she went on into work," Officer Peck said.

"We just had a wonderful interaction with one another on that morning," Singleton said.

Officer Peck wrote a Facebook post about their encounter. That post caught the attention of those at Matt Bowers' Chevrolet dealership.

They decided to give Singleton a choice between two cars -- paying for the insurance and all the bills that came with it.

"I was momentarily speechless. This is an incredible blessing. I'm so very grateful for it. I really am," Singleton said.

Her commute to work got much easier. No longer will she have to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to make it to work by 7 a.m.

Officer Peck said he was inspired by her work ethic. Before he left the dealership, he said, "Work like Ms. Anita. I'm gonna work harder now. I feel like I'm slacking."