‘It’s a disgrace:’ Pastor frustrated over illegal dumping behind Milwaukee church

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee pastor is fed up because her church has become a dumping ground. Someone keeps illegally dropping off junk behind her church, Chosen Generation Outreach Ministry. New surveillance may help catch the guys and finally put an end to it.

“We’re here to help people and then for someone to do something like that, it’s a disgrace,” said Pastor Ingrid Durr Russell.

Pastor Ingrid Durr Russell has worked tirelessly to bring good to the neighborhood near 24th and Auer. She’s become frustrated with what others have been leaving behind.

“I can’t believe that someone is still doing this,” Durr Russell said. “They’re using it as a dumping ground.”

Everything from tires to trees have been piling up, dumped illegally.

“Who wants to keep picking up these things,” said Durr Russell.

It’s been happening since July of 2018, but this time it was caught on camera. Surveillance shows a truck pulling up with tree branches and parking right behind the church.

“Unloaded trees there, unloaded trees here and brought some more trees,” said Durr Russell.

Pastor Durr Russell has called the city and each time they come and clean it up.

“I’m hoping that whoever has been doing that they would be caught and stopped,” said Durr Russell.

Durr Russell is hoping someone recognizes the dumpers so it doesn’t happen again, and she can get back to focusing on what’s important.

“I hope we can get to the bottom of who’s doing this reckless type of thing,” said Durr Russell. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring this community up.”

Pastor Durr Russell has reported the latest incident to the city. If you have a complaint, the city has set up a page where you can report.