Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigates 'serious' crash involving train, vehicle in Trevor

TREVOR — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday afternoon, May 23 were called out to the scene of a “serious” crash involving a train and a vehicle.

It happened near 258th Avenue and the Canadian National railroad tracks in the Trevor area of Salem Lakes.

Sheriff’s officials said roadways intersecting with the Canadian National railroad tracks north of Highway C were blocked by the train involved in the crash, but Highway C/Wilmot Road was open.

Officials asked that people avoid the Trevor area of Salem Lakes “for the next several hours” in a Facebook post around 2 p.m.

They noted there was no known damage to the train’s cars or cargo — and there was no danger to residents in the area.